Arcoma wins tender of 10 million SEK to Czech Republic (MAR)

2022-09-26

Arcoma wins tender of 10 million SEK to Czech Republic

Arcoma AB has won a tender of 5 Arcoma Precision i5 systems to “Prague University Hospital in Motol” and “Prague University Hospital Vinohrady” in Prague, Czech Republic.

The tender was won by AURA Medical, which is Arcoma's distributor and partner in Czech Republic. Three of the systems will be installed in Q4 2022 and the remaining two during Q1 2023. The total order value is approximately SEK 10 million, depending on options.

"We are very happy to have won this tender with the Arcoma Precision i5 systems. AURA Medical installed the first Arcoma Precision i5 this year in January at the “Military University Hospital Prague“. In just one year, we have sold six systems to the three largest and most prestigious hospitals in Prague.”, says Hynek Bures, Sales Representative and Product Specialist, AURA Medical.

“We are delighted to have received this great news and we look forward to the installations of these systems as well as the continued development of our installed base of Arcoma Precision i5.”, says Tarik Cengiz, Business Director & Key Account Manager at Arcoma AB.

About AURA Medical

The company AURA Medical s.r.o. is an important Czech supplier of medical devices and equipment. It mainly focuses on high-end devices for radiodiagnostics, operating theaters and mammology. It cooperates with major global manufacturers of high-end medical technology. Namely with Canon Medical, Arcoma AB, Ziehm Imaging and Barco systems.

About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma’s products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma’s X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North.

