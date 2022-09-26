Mullen Automotive’s ‘Strikingly Different’ Tour Kicks Off in California this October and in Nevada, November 2022

BREA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the kickoff dates of its “Strikingly Different” Tour for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.

Mullen is proud to start the “Strikingly Different” Tour with the first stop in California on Oct 27 and 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. From there, the U.S. tour will continue to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 10 and 11 at the world-famous Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Further details include:

Los Angeles, CA

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, CA

Address: 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA

Dates: Oct. 27 - Oct. 28

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST daily

Reserve Now

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Address: 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North Las Vegas, NV

Date: Nov. 10 - Nov. 11

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. PST daily

Reserve Now

For the remainder of 2022, Mullen will continue the “Strikingly Different” Tour in the following cities with exact dates, locations and times announced on or before Nov. 1, 2022.

November 2022

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

December 2022

Memphis, Tennessee

Miami, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Please visit MullenUSA.com to book your test drive or learn more about the upcoming Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” Tour.

“In keeping true to our commitments, we proudly announce the kickoff of the Strikingly Different Tour,” stated David Michery, founder, chairman and CEO of Mullen Automotive. “As our exciting initiatives continue to move at a rapid pace, we will make every effort to provide our shareholders with ongoing updates. Stay tuned!"

In Spring 2023, Mullen will launch the second leg of the “Strikingly Different” Tour with a focus on the East Coast, Midwest and northwest, before finishing up in northern California. The second leg of the tour will feature the Mullen FIVE RS, which is a high-performance EV sport crossover, featuring 1,100 horsepower, a top speed of 200 mph and acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

Mullen is offering “front row” FIVE reservation holders the first chance to experience the Mullen FIVE in person on the “Strikingly Different” U.S. test drive tour. Mullen asks interested individuals who have not already done so to book their FIVE reservations here in order to secure a priority spot on the upcoming national tour. Further details and upcoming progress will be shared on Mullen’s social media platforms and with individuals who opt to stay connected here .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the first and second legs of the “Strikingly Different” Tour will occur within the locations and timelines contemplated herein, the timing of completion and availability of the Mullen FIVE RS, whether the Mullen FIVE RS will be able to reach a top speed of 200 mph and have acceleration capabilities of 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, how often updates on Company initiatives will be provided to shareholders. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment