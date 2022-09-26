Neuronetics Launches Innovations To NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy’s Proprietary TrakStar® Platform

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced upgrades today to the TrakStar® platform that will offer all NeuroStar® providers a more turnkey patient management experience. Continuing Neuronetics’ commitment to innovation, this release represents the third TrakStar upgrade in 2022.



“We continue to innovate our TrakStar platform to be a smarter, better tool,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “The latest updates can streamline the patient journey by bridging our proprietary PHQ-10 platform with our HIPAA-compliant TrakStar patient data management system making it easier to identify new patients and those needing re-treatment. We value our NeuroStar providers and the vital work they do to help people suffering from drug-resistant depression, so it’s important to us to provide the best and most up-to-date tools to help them find and reach people who need help more quickly.”

The TrakStar upgrades also include a simplified interface to quickly sort and prioritize potential patients with ease. NeuroStar’s exclusive PHQ-10 tool, launched in early 2022, generates new patient candidates which are automatically loaded into TrakStar. To streamline the benefits investigation (BI) process, the BI results automatically appear in TrakStar and can be converted to a NeuroStar patient with the click of a button. Additional TrakStar advances include reporting updates to highlight patients who have not completed prescribed treatment or who may need re-treatment, a revamped tutorial page, and new clinical outcomes scores which can be automatically e-mailed to patients with customizable templates.

“The level of support NeuroStar provides by ensuring we, as clinicians, have the most advanced tools to do our job most effectively and efficiently is incredible,” said Dr. Kenneth Pages, TMS of South Tampa. “These new enhancements to TrakStar improve our lead management capabilities by automating and simplifying the process of identifying and converting patients. This allows us to help more patients suffering from neurohealth conditions like depression.”

The TrakStar upgrades are available now for all NeuroStar providers. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 4.8 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

