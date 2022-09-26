CFA Societies Canada welcomes renewed board of directors

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Societies Canada announces renewed leadership of its board of directors and is pleased to welcome two new members, Pier-André Blanchet, CFA, and Cecilia Wong, CFA, effective Friday, September 23, 2022. Re-elected board members Carl Robert, CFA, Coreen Sol, CFA, and Stephen J. Thompson, CFA will each serve a renewed two-year term on the board.



CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of our 12 member CFA societies in Canada and aspires to shape the investment profession to best serve Canadian society.

Continuing Board Chair Ronald Schwarz, CFA, says, "I am grateful to continue in the important work this organization is undertaking in leading the investment profession in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank outgoing directors Jessie Bobinski, CFA, and Mathieu Doucet, CFA, for their contributions to CFA Societies Canada’s Board of Directors. I also want to congratulate Jessie Bobinski, CFA, on her recent election as the CFA Institute President’s Council Representative for Canada and look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role.”

He notes, “CFA Societies Canada is tasked with the important work of championing professionalism in the investment industry. Our renewed board has the skills required to support and guide this work and to foster collaboration between our member societies in Canada.”

Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada, says, “We are grateful for Ron’s continued leadership as Board Chair for another term, and I’d like to thank our outgoing directors for their contributions and their unwavering dedication toward our vision and mission. We are delighted to welcome new directors Pier-André and Cecilia to the board. Their financial acumen and advocacy expertise, combined with deep leadership experience will help to further enhance our strategic focus and ambitions.

Renewed Board Chair

Ronald Schwarz, CFA

New additions to 2022-2023 Board of Directors of CFA Societies Canada

Pier-André Blanchet, CFA - CFA Qué​bec

Cecilia Wong, CFA - CFA Society Vancouver

Re-elected directors

Carl Robert, CFA - CFA Montréal

Coreen Sol, CFA - CFA Society Okanagan

Stephen J. Thompson, CFA - CFA Society Edmonton





They will join current board members:

Michael Burnyeat, CFA - CFA Society Calgary

Emily Burt, CFA - CFA Society Winnipeg

Kathrin Forrest, CFA - CFA Society Toronto

Veronica Gamracy, CFA - CFA Society Saskatchewan

Sean Kulik, CFA - CFA Society Ottawa

Mark Stephenson, CFA - CFA Society Victoria

Andrew Walker, CFA - CFA Society Atlantic Canada

For more information about CFA Societies Canada and its leadership visit www.cfacanada.org.

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment industry in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. For more information, visit www.cfacanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.