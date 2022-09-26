SVN® Expands Presence In Virginia with the Addition of SVN | Providence Realty Advisors

Boston, MA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Providence Realty Advisors headquartered in McLean, Virginia. SVN | Providence Realty Advisors operates primarily in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, including northern Virginia and nearby Maryland counties.

Led by Managing Directors Terrell Marsh and Robert Seidel, SVN | Providence Realty Advisors offers expert commercial real estate brokerage services in retail, office, and flex/warehouse leasing and investment sales. The firm anticipates future expansion into new markets and market areas and will concentrate on growth in their present markets through their strategic alliance with SVN.

“We anticipate that we will grow dramatically under the SVN platform and will benefit from a greater degree of specialization within our market,” says Marsh.

Seidel added, “Partnering with SVN gives us access to some of the best tools, technology and systems in the industry. That allows us to maximize client return, streamline operations and save time.”

Both Terrell and Robert are excited to partner with SVN to expand their presence in the Washington D.C. area and beyond by leveraging SVN’s national presence, collaborative culture, vast network, and robust training platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.providencera.com/.

About SVN | Providence Realty Advisors

SVN | Providence Realty Advisors provides advisory and brokerage services for commercial real estate clients throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. Crafting solutions for clients is accomplished by fully understanding each client’s unique requirements, constraints, and objectives. There are numerous variables and disciplines in each transaction that need to be thoroughly considered, understood, and incorporated into a strategic plan. We guide our clients through that process, which enables us to collaboratively shape and mold our client’s goals and objectives into real estate solutions.

About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 2,000 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

