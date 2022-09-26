StorageVault Appoints Andrew Brown as President of RecordXpress

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Brown to the position of President - RecordXpress. Andrew will oversee StorageVault’s records and information management business as we continue to introduce integrated Records Management, Data Management, Digital Services, Shredding, Warehousing, and Fulfillment solutions for our customers across Canada.



“Andrew brings strong leadership experience to our records, information management and digital platform,” said Steven Scott, CEO of StorageVault. “His breadth of knowledge across sales, strategy and operations will accelerate growth and help realize our vision for RecordXpress. We are extremely excited to add Andrew’s proven leadership and strong understanding of the Canadian business landscape.”

Andrew has 25+ years of go-to-market experience leading large teams for the some of the world’s premier information management companies. Andrew served as Global Senior Vice President of Digital Business Development at Iron Mountain where he led all business initiatives involving digital transformation and workflow automation around the globe. He also held several senior leadership roles such as SVP General Manager North America- Digital services where he oversaw the North American Digital Business.

“The opportunity to provide the Canadian market with a true Canadian alternative to foreign based competitors was what first excited me about joining StorageVault and RecordXpress,” said Brown. “After getting to know the leadership team at StorageVault and understanding the vision of becoming Canada's first choice for all things storage, I was all in.”

Andrew received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario and his MBA from American International College. He has also completed advanced level courses in business and technology at Harvard and MIT. Additionally, Brown is a member of NRC, iSigma and ARMA.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 203 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.2 million rentable square feet on 660 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

