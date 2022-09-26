Organic Remedies Will Be Lighting the Sky Pink During Its Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

CARLISLE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, is proudly sponsoring the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. PBCC is a local nonprofit that supports and serves breast cancer survivors and their families in Pennsylvania through educational programming, legislative advocacy, and breast cancer research grants.



In recognition of the work that still needs to be done to eradicate breast cancer, Organic Remedies is removing the covers from the LED lights at its medical marijuana greenhouse in Carlisle, PA, to light the sky pink. This spectacular phenomenon will take place each evening in the month of October, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This visually stunning presentation has been approved by township officials. As the greenhouse light covers are removed, the night sky will glow a vibrant pink for approximately a 50-mile radius. While the facility property is restricted to the public, many will be able to see this impressive display throughout the surrounding area.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and their families in PA each year. We want to do our part to support women currently battling breast cancer and celebrate the heroic survivors who have won the fight,” said Mark Toigo, CEO, Organic Remedies. “Lighting the sky pink throughout the month not only demonstrates our commitment to this worthy cause, but it also brings awareness to all who see this vivid display and will hopefully help us to raise more funds to support women with breast cancer.”

In addition to lighting the sky pink each night through Oct., Organic Remedies is offering select products to patients with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit PBCC. Donation jars will also be available for patients to give a donation to support PBCC. Patients can also pick up informational materials about breast cancer and support services for those with breast cancer and their families in all Organic Remedies dispensary locations.

“We exist to help the 13,000 women in Pennsylvania who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, to support the families of the 2,200 women who will lose that battle and to serve as a resource for the hundreds of thousands more women currently living with the disease. Our mission is to find a cure for breast cancer now…so our daughters don’t have to,” said Daniele Yanich, Community Outreach Coordinator, PA Breast Cancer Coalition. “We are delighted to work with Organic Remedies again this year to raise funds to help breast cancer survivors and their families. Thank you, Organic Remedies.”

Cancer is one of 23 qualifying conditions approved by the PA Department of Health for medical marijuana therapy. Many women undergoing breast cancer treatment are finding relief through products available at Organic Remedies. For more information on medical marijuana therapies for those battling breast cancer, expert pharmacists are available for free consultations at all Organic Remedies dispensary locations.

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates and manufactures safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified Pennsylvania patients. Organic Remedies dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com