New shares of Evli Plc registered in the Trade Register

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 1.30 PM (EET/EEST)

As previously announced, Evli Plc has completed on 21 April 2022 decided on a directed share issue without consideration for the reward payments based on the Restricted Share Plan 2017.



A total of 32,120 new B shares in Evli Plc’s directed share issue without consideration have been entered into the Trade Register today, on September 27, 2022.

After the trade registration, the number of the company's B shares increases to 9,404,409 and the total amount of shares is 23,889,557. The new B shares will establish shareholder rights as of registration date.

The B shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares from September 28, 2022.

Further information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Investor Relations, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com



Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.5 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.

