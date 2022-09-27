Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.



A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 407-5989 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8434 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com .

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Finance & IR

investors@sunrun.com

Media Contact:

Wyatt Semanek

Public Relations Manager

press@sunrun.com