Round Table Pizza Rolls Out Newest Location in San Antonio

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first Round Table Pizza location in San Antonio. This marks the fourth restaurant for the pizza franchise in the state of Texas with the other three locations situated in Dallas.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge. The new San Antonio location will feature the chain’s signature handmade pizzas, salads, baked to perfection Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings and more.

“The success of our Dallas Round Table Pizza locations solidified for us that there is a need for hand-crafted, quality pizza brands in the state, in particular, in larger metropolitan areas such as San Antonio,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Opening in San Antonio is a significant milestone for the brand as we continue to build upon our presence in Texas, which also includes growing into Houston and further expansion in the Dallas market.”

The San Antonio Round Table Pizza is located at 842 NW Loop 410, Suite 110, San Antonio, TX, and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

