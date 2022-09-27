$2.1 Million Gift to Assist in Construction of College of Charleston Baseball Performance Center

Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Federal Credit Union announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, a $2.1 million gift to assist in the construction of a baseball performance center at the College of Charleston’s baseball facilities at Patriots Point Athletics Complex. The gift is the largest in College of Charleston athletics history.

The new building will be named the Founders Baseball Performance Center.

From left: Athletics Director Matt Roberts, Founders CEO Bruce Brumfield, baseball coach Chad Holbrook and CofC President Andrew Hsu.

“This partnership and naming agreement with Founders Federal Credit Union is an exciting opportunity for the College of Charleston,” says College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu. “Founders has done great work with their other university collaborations in the region, and I know this record-breaking gift for our athletics program will go a long way in supporting our student-athletes and coaching staff as they set new records for our Cougars baseball program.”

The facility will include locker rooms, team rooms and video rooms with cutting-edge training technology, a hydrotherapy training area, outdoor patio and club areas for donors and new coaches’ offices. Earlier this year, the College of Charleston Board of Trustees approved an initial proposal for the baseball facilities to install a brand-new turf field, new stadium lights and a new video board to replace the existing one.

“We are beyond excited to be a part of the Patriots Point Athletics Complex and assist in providing this top-notch athletic program with the facilities they deserve so they can successfully compete and continue to bring attention and recognition to this region,” says Founders CEO Bruce Brumfield. “Every exchange with the College of Charleston and, most specifically their athletic coaches, staff and athletes, has been nothing but positive and encouraging as we have built this relationship. We look forward to partnering with Coach Holbrook and his team and are excited for the future of this organization, our collaboration, and the things to come at Patriots Point.”

“We are very appreciative of the extraordinary commitment given to our baseball program by Founders Federal Credit Union,” says College of Charleston Athletics Director Matt Roberts. “Their leadership embraces the vision we have to provide an elite experience for our student-athletes. The record-breaking and transformational gift to help fund our baseball performance center will positively impact hundreds of student-athletes for years to come.”

And the new performance center will provide a variety of opportunities for the baseball team to grow and support its student-athletes.

“What a great day this is for our baseball program,” says College of Charleston head baseball coach Chad Holbrook. “Founders Federal Credit Union is a first-class organization led by a dynamic group of people who have prided themselves in giving back to the community. Our partnership with Founders will create amazing opportunities for our student-athletes and dramatically enhance their athletic experience at the College. It will also help to grow our brand both locally and nationally as we continue to recruit student-athletes who best fit our culture here at the College. We are truly humbled by the confidence Founders has in our Athletics Department and baseball program.”

The Founders Baseball Performance Center is part of a multimillion-dollar improvement plan to the baseball facilities at the Patriots Point Athletics Complex. The project, designed in coordination with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture firm, seeks to equip CofC baseball with the facilities necessary to remain competitive both within the Colonial Athletic Association and the national landscape.

