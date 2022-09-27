Invited acquires historic The Haven Country Club

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invited, the world's largest owner and operator of private clubs, is proud to announce that it has added The Haven Country Club in Boylston, Massachusetts, to its dynamic portfolio of golf and country clubs. Regarded as one of New England's most beautiful and challenging layouts, The Haven Country Club is a renowned golf and country club that has played host to some of the region's most prestigious events, including the annual New England PGA Pro-Pro Championship.



"The Haven is rich in history and tradition, a culture Invited intends to build upon," said Maurice Darbyshire, Invited's Senior Vice President.

Members of The Haven Country Club are invited to attend an open house at the club on Wednesday, September 28, or Thursday, September 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Invited regional team members will be on hand to ensure a smooth transition to new ownership.

"The Haven is one of New England's most beautiful and unique golf courses. We're thrilled to welcome it and its members into the Invited family," said David Pillsbury, Invited's Chief Executive Officer. "The club has a long, proud history. We pledge to respect that history while also focusing on building meaningful relationships and creating connections through the member programming Invited clubs are known for. We take great pride in creating places, events, and opportunities where our clubs become central hubs of social engagement. We know that tradition will thrive at The Haven Country Club."

The golf course, designed by William Mitchell, features a compelling layout framed by the lush forests and rolling hills of farmland that dominate the landscape. The course recently underwent a renovation under the direction of Forse Design, a noted golf designer who has worked at several regional courses.

The Haven Country Club offers award-winning dining options as its culinary staff has been honored with the Silver Ladle three times. It also features an oversized pool surrounded by grassy areas perfect for families and a complete host of seasonal activities ranging from children's summer programs to movie nights. The club also offers a fitness center and two har-tru tennis courts.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company's mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

MEDIA CONTACT: Chris Reimer, 904-806-6614, Reimer@CRPRGroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be9b89b3-fb7c-40b7-b5af-9791a0063a62

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/900a5e8a-f766-4eb0-a9bb-17a47179d0c8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2edd07e-5f7f-4c2d-aa79-a0b5da466f54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f375133-8043-407f-8495-a1c1ca8330c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70ebfb5f-bce0-4360-9ef6-926c4f1d5b21