Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Directors

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that non-executive directors of the Company have purchased securities as follows:



Mr Leigh Wilson - 5,500 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD8.92. Mr Johan Holtzhausen - 1,025 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.35.

Following these transactions, Mr Wilson has an interest in 45,500 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.35% of the issued share capital of Caledonia; and Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 22,050 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.17% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transactions are set out below.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Leigh Wilson 2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Non-executive director b) Initial notification/ Amendment



Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc b) LEI



21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Common shares of no par value



G1757E113



b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase of securities c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



Volume(s) USD8.92



5,500 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price





5,500



USD8.92



e) Date of the transaction



27 September 2022 f) Place of the transaction



NYSE American LLC





