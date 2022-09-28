Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Directors

| Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that non-executive directors of the Company have purchased securities as follows:

  1. Mr Leigh Wilson - 5,500 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD8.92.
  2. Mr Johan Holtzhausen - 1,025 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.35. 

Following these transactions, Mr Wilson has an interest in 45,500 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.35% of the issued share capital of Caledonia; and Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 22,050 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.17% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transactions are set out below.  

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name

Leigh Wilson
2Reason for the notification

a)Position/status

Non-executive director  
b)Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Common shares of no par value

G1757E113

b)Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)

Volume(s)
USD8.92

5,500
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


5,500

USD8.92

e)Date of the transaction

27 September 2022
f)Place of the transaction

NYSE American LLC
   


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED  WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name

Johan Holtzhausen
2Reason for the notification

a)Position/status

Non-executive director
b)Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15 

b)Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)

Volume(s)
GBP 8.35

1,025
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



1,025

GBP8.35 each
e)Date of the transaction

27 September 2022
f)Place of the transaction

AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc