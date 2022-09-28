Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Proposal for resource tax on salmon farming in Norway

With reference to press release 28 September 2022 from the Norwegian government.

The Norwegian government proposes to introduce a resource tax on salmon and trout farming of 40% with effect from the tax year 2023 for volumes above 4 000/5 000 tonnes. With this proposal, total tax rate for farming of salmon and trout will be 62%. Please note that this is a proposal which must be approved by Parliament.

