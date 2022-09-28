Alation Named One of The Best Tech Workplaces in the UK

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has been named a 2022 UK Best Workplace™ in Tech by Great Place to Work® UK. Alation joins the UK’s most comprehensive list of the best work environments, a designation based on extensive feedback from those working in the sector.



Alation is recognised as an organisation that empowers all employees to reach their full professional potential and shapes future industry leaders. The award is appointed to organisations where trust and hard work are woven into the fabric of the company’s culture. These values are foundational to Alation, where employees are proud of their work and enjoy working in the vibrant and fast-paced technology industry. The list also recognises the importance of innovation and career growth for employees in the technology industry, particularly organisations that prioritise an individual’s well-being.

Research by McKinsey shows that employees expect their jobs to bring a significant sense of purpose to their lives. Nearly two-thirds of employees surveyed said COVID-19 caused them to reflect on their purpose, and roughly half said that they are reconsidering the kind of work they do because of the pandemic. Alation addresses this cultural shift by creating a supportive workplace that acknowledges and champions Alation’s core values , as well as each employee’s personal career ambitions.

“A welcoming and people-centric company culture is one of our most important assets, and is something we continue to nurture and improve upon daily. We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the best workplaces in tech in the UK,” said Joy Wolken , Chief People Officer at Alation.

Steve Neat , GM of EMEA for Alation, added, “Our EMEA team has grown exponentially, bringing a range of new skills and strengths to the team and providing the opportunity for existing talent to advance professionally. This award emphasises our steadfast commitment to building a culture for employees that prioritises a healthy work-life balance and empowers every individual to excel in their career."

With more than 700 employees globally, Alation empowers organisations, including Allianz Global Investors, Finnair, Genius Sports, Munich Re, Sainsbury's, The Very Group, and Vattenfall, to build data-driven cultures within their organisations and to use data to improve operational efficiencies and deliver more value to customers. Founded in 2012, the company has seen strong and continued global growth, and has been named as a UK Best Workplace for Women , in addition to being included in the annual Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces .

“Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces™ in Tech that the UK has ever recognised,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. “These results are based on what employees working in the technology industry have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience. In a fast and ever-evolving industry, these organisations are at the forefront of ensuring employees have the right environment to thrive, they are focused on providing positive work experiences, they value diversity, differences and better ways of doing things and, importantly, are investing in effective leadership to ensure continuous growth. A huge congratulations to Alation for making one of our most prestigious lists.”

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 400 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times and is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit www.alation.com/why-alation .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Tech list enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk .

