One year later: Painting marking National Day for Truth & Reconciliation commemorated for its impact





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel commissioned an original piece of art to mark Canada’s inaugural National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, two Indigenous organizations are celebrating the project’s resounding success. The painting, Indian Residential School, Leaving the Shallow Graves and Going Home by renowned Indigenous artist, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun (Coast Salish name, Lets'lo:tseltun) was auctioned in June to benefit Residential School Survivors and netted a final price of $157,250.



All proceeds from the sale of the painting have been donated to two outstanding organizations, the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society. The two organizations describe the impact of the funds toward their missions below:

Shannon Henderson, President of the Board of The Orange Shirt Society.

“The Orange Shirt Society would like to thank Dixon Mitchell for honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by commissioning and auctioning the beautiful work of art by Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun.

We are grateful for the funds that will help continue the work we do to support Survivors and descendants of Survivors as well as educate people on the impacts of intergenerational trauma caused by the Indian residential school system.

This donation will go towards providing schools with textbooks as part of our “Storyteller Project” and will also help continue the conversation towards Reconciliation. This act of kindness is an inspired way to demonstrate commitment to Reconciliation and provide meaningful support to our communities.”

Angela White, Executive Director of The Indian Residential School Survivor Society

"When we first heard that Dixon Mitchell had commissioned Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun to produce a piece of art to commemorate the first annual National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, we thought it was a great idea – and when we found out that IRSSS had been selected as a beneficiary, we were even more excited!

Corporate support represents an important source of funds for our organization and the donation provided through this initiative will allow us to help more Residential School Survivors, their families, and other Indigenous people experiencing intergenerational trauma. We thank everyone who took part in this project and hope that it will inspire more companies to become involved in important Indigenous causes."

Dixon Mitchell, which manages institutional assets on behalf of several First Nations clients, has grown close to Indigenous communities and causes over the past decade. As DM’s connection to these groups has deepened, so have its efforts to support fundraisers and other initiatives, including the annual DM Indigenous Student Award, which has now given away more than $100,000 to Indigenous youth.

“As we get set for the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th, it’s rewarding to see this project come full circle,” said Don Stuart, Executive Vice President of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel. “Throughout the past year, we were moved by Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun’s story, his vision, and his generosity. It has been a joy to see such broad support for this project both within the art community and across the country and we’re thrilled with how much has been raised for these tremendous organizations.”

Dixon Mitchell would like to thank everyone who helped drive this project forward and donated their services especially Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, Sarah Macaulay of Macaulay Fine Art, Heffel Fine Art Auction House, and our friends at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Video of Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, discussing "Indian Residential School, Leaving the Shallow Graves and Going Home."

About Dixon Mitchell

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel is a national asset management firm providing investment solutions for institutions, foundations, endowments, and affluent private clients. A steward of client wealth since 2000, the firm is rooted in the belief that superior long-term results are achieved through comprehensive internal research, accurate appraisal of fundamentals, and the conviction to act on this work. Dixon Mitchell is based in Vancouver. Please visit www.dixonmitchell.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact for more information

Morgan Lewis

MAVERICK

morgan@wearemaverick.com

416-618-0443

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bc78a7e-4c46-4830-bfbc-0eb88f6f165b