Changes to the reporting calendar of AS Baltika

English Estonian

AS Baltika (hereinafter Baltika) will publish its interim report for the third quarter of the 2022 financial year on 4 November 2022, instead of previously announced date of 19 October 2022. Change in the disclosure date of the third quarter interim report is due to the introduction of new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software in connection with the opening of the new Ivo Nikkolo e-store (https://ivonikkolo.com/en/) and the harmonisation of the financial software of the Baltika Group companies.

Brigitta Kippak

Member of the management board, CEO

brigitta.kippak@baltikagroup.com



