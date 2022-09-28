Trust Stamp Unveils Privtech™ - a New Government-Focused Privacy-First Identity Technology

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T Stamp Inc. (“Trust Stamp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, today unveiled its new government-focused, privacy-first identity technology, Privtech™, and reports it has received registered trademark status for the Privtech solution by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The technology provides four customizable levels of privacy protection using the Company’s existing Privtech Certified® structure and offers government agencies the ability to verify identity and protect against fraud, while minimizing the data collected and providing transparency as to its use.

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Stamp, explained, “Privtech technology utilizes our patented irreversibly transformed identity token (IT2™), which allows users to be identified on a probabilistic basis without disclosing underlying biometric or other identity data. Within the Privtech Certified® structure there are four levels of privacy protection, of which Privtech Level Four is the most stringent with the entire enrollment and authentication processes taking place on the user’s own device, and only a randomized and encrypted one-time identifier ever leaving the device.”

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of Trust Stamp, stated, “An IT2 can be created from virtually any modality of biometric together with most other types of identity data. In addition to the obvious benefit of privacy protection, the IT2 has numerous advantages when compared to legacy biometric templates, including computational efficiency, interoperability and cancelability.”

Gareth Genner further noted, “Government agencies need to balance safe and efficient interaction with digital users against minimizing intrusion into the user’s privacy. Unlike the typical biometric systems in use today, Privtech Level Four does not require data intermediation by a private sector vendor and does not require the user to provide the agency with their biometric data. We have designed these solutions to meet the specific demands of government customers, which represent a very substantial and growing market opportunity. Ultimately, we believe that Privtech Certified products will define a new privacy-first approach to interacting with government agencies.”

The Company’s announcement is in the wake of substantial increases in technology-focused investments by government agencies including $80 billion in new funding for the Internal Revenue Service with a stated emphasis on improving taxpayer services and modernizing the agency’s technology and other infrastructure.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events based on information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

