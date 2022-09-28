Sepsis Diagnostics Market is projected to reach $771 million, Globally, by 2026 at 8.9% CAGR, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ published a report on, “Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microbiology, PCR, Sequencing, Biomarkers), Product (Reagents, Assay, Instruments, Software), Test Type (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Viral, Fungal), End User (Hospital, Pathology Lab) - Global Forecast to 2026". As per the report, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry is expected to reach USD 771 million by 2026 from USD 503 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2026. The report categorizes the global market into technology, product, method, test type, pathogen, end users, and region.

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Driver: Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections



Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections Restraint: High cost of automated diagnostic devices



High cost of automated diagnostic devices Opportunity: Development of rapid diagnostic/POC techniques for early sepsis diagnosis



Development of rapid diagnostic/POC techniques for early sepsis diagnosis Challenge: Shortage of skilled healthcare professionals

The growth of this market is primarily driven due to the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe, increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, and increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics.

In this report, the sepsis diagnostics market report has been segmented based on technology, product, pathogen, method, test type, end user, and region.

Based on technology, the global sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Biomarkers offer various advantages in the diagnosis of sepsis as they help identify and differentiate bacterial infection from fungal infection and provide early intervention of disease diagnosis. Moreover, the ongoing research on the novel biomarkers for the early diagnosis of sepsis.

Based on products, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. The blood culture media segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased used of blood culture media as it is the standard method for diagnosis of sepsis across the globe.

Based on pathogens, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into bacterial sepsis (further sub-segmented into gram-negative bacterial sepsis and gram-positive bacterial sepsis), fungal sepsis, and other pathogens. The bacterial sepsis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of bacterial sepsis cases and an increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe.

Based on the method, the market is categorized into two segments—conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. The automated diagnostics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period. Accurate detection of positive blood cultures, quick turnaround time, and reduced risk of contamination are the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment in the global sepsis diagnostics industry.

Based on the test type, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented further into laboratory tests and point-of-care tests. The point-of-care tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing technological advancements and rising adoption of POC testing devices across the globe.

Based on end-users, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and pathology & reference laboratories. The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the sepsis diagnostics industry during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of sepsis among ICU patients across the globe and the increasing number of initiatives taken by hospitals to identify and diagnose sepsis.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Geographically, the sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of sepsis, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.



Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson Company (US), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland). Other players include T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), among others.



