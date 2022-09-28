Iterable Expands Global Presence in Australia and New Zealand

San Francisco, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the most powerful communication platform that helps brands activate customers with joyful experiences at scale, today announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to support its growing global customer base. Iterable’s operations in the region will be led by Jeremy Smith, Vice President and Country Manager for Iterable ANZ, who will execute the company’s local go-to-market strategy and strengthen Iterable’s presence in the region.

"Australia and New Zealand are undergoing an exciting period of innovation, and our expansion into ANZ not only brings us closer to our local customer base, but it enables us to bring Iterable to organizations in the region who are ready to catalyse their growth," said Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. "Our success as a company comes when our customers are successful, and this move ensures we continue to deliver outstanding support to our customers as they look to build closer relationships with their own customers.”

Iterable now has over 700 employees globally, with offices in Denver, New York, San Francisco, and London. The company recently announced it surpassed 1,000 customers operating in 44 distinct countries. By expanding to Australia and New Zealand, the company is underlining its continued commitment to delivering exceptional, localised support for its rapidly growing customer base.



Iterable’s move to ANZ is in response to growing demand from its customers, as more businesses are looking to activate their customers with higher levels of personalisation, orchestration, and automation. The company has developed a trusted network of customers and partners in the region, including:



Envato, a world-leading online community for creative assets, tools, and talent, based in Victoria, Australia, joined Iterable’s customer community earlier this year.



“Iterable has been a game changer for how we manage our customer communications flows at Envato,” said Adam Noonan, Head of Marketing at Envato. “With millions of customers around the globe, we needed a platform that would enable high-quality, behavioral-based journeys at scale, empowering our marketing teams without heavy reliance on engineers. Iterable has done just that. Integrating with our tech stack, it has put sophisticated segmentation in the hands of marketers, allowing us to easily grow and optimise our program. This has resulted in better customer experiences for our creative community.”





“Iterable has been a game changer for how we manage our customer communications flows at Envato,” said Adam Noonan, Head of Marketing at Envato. “With millions of customers around the globe, we needed a platform that would enable high-quality, behavioral-based journeys at scale, empowering our marketing teams without heavy reliance on engineers. Iterable has done just that. Integrating with our tech stack, it has put sophisticated segmentation in the hands of marketers, allowing us to easily grow and optimise our program. This has resulted in better customer experiences for our creative community.” Western Australia-based Student Edge provides students discounts, study tools, jobs, paid surveys, competitions, forums, news, and more. Student Edge first joined Iterable as a customer in 2021.



“With Iterable we can understand our audience on a much deeper level and provide a highly personalised, targeted communication experience,” said Bianca Anderson, Membership Marketing Manager at Student Edge. “Iterable is pivotal for us to continuously improve our audience experience, and keeping members-first at the forefront of everything we do. Increasing automation and tailoring our strategy to the interests of our audience for both product and marketing communications has been a game changer.”





“With Iterable we can understand our audience on a much deeper level and provide a highly personalised, targeted communication experience,” said Bianca Anderson, Membership Marketing Manager at Student Edge. “Iterable is pivotal for us to continuously improve our audience experience, and keeping members-first at the forefront of everything we do. Increasing automation and tailoring our strategy to the interests of our audience for both product and marketing communications has been a game changer.” Television New Zealand, more commonly referred to as TVNZ, is a television network broadcast throughout New Zealand and parts of the Pacific region. TVNZ first joined Iterable as a customer in 2017.



“Iterable’s flexibility and the ease of the platform has enabled us to leverage our data to personalise direct messages in a way that was previously not possible," said Sara Lorimer, Head of Data-Driven Marketing at TVNZ. “With Iterable, we’re able to deliver more relevant and timely recommendations for our viewers.”





“Iterable’s flexibility and the ease of the platform has enabled us to leverage our data to personalise direct messages in a way that was previously not possible," said Sara Lorimer, Head of Data-Driven Marketing at TVNZ. “With Iterable, we’re able to deliver more relevant and timely recommendations for our viewers.” VMLY&R is a global full-service marketing agency and a partner of Iterable.



“We are incredibly excited to see Iterable launch in our region and are very proud to be their official launch partner across Australia and New Zealand," said Thomas Tearle, Chief Executive Officer, Australia and New Zealand at VMLY&R. “Iterable allows us to truly connect our client’s brands with its simple, modern and flexible platform, which importantly gives us the ability to activate data previously unactionable in other legacy platforms. Under Jeremy’s stewardship, we believe that Iterable will achieve exceptional growth and we can’t wait to be part of it.”

Iterable is widely recognized for setting a high standard for customer experience around the world. The success of the brands and businesses in their community underscores its continued execution delivering value to their customers. To learn more about Iterable’s platform, features, partnerships, and to explore Iterable's customer success stories, visit www.iterable.com.

