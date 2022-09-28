PROG Holdings Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages PRG Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether PROG Holdings, Inc. (“PROG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRG), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 25, 2022, Pennsylvania's Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Progressive Leasing for violating a state disclosure law that ensures hefty leasing fees are clearly and conspicuously shown to consumers who are considering rent-to-own financing. The Rental Purchase Agreement Act (RPAA) requires certain terms and conditions of rent-to-own transactions to be advertised to consumers via a hang tag that is physically attached to the products offered for rent.

According to the lawsuit, agents of the Office of Attorney General visited multiple stores across Pennsylvania that use Progressive Leasing to offer rental-purchase agreements to their customers. The Attorney General's Office stated, “The investigation revealed widespread non-compliance” with RPAA’s disclosure requirements by Progressive Leasing and its merchant partners.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

