English French

PRESS RELEASE



September 29, 2022

Renault Group accelerates its Renaulution strategy

Capital Market Day on November 8, 2022



Boulogne-Billancourt, September 29, 2022 - Renault Group will hold a Capital Market Day on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. On this occasion, Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group and Thierry Piéton, CFO of Renault Group, will present an update on the Group's strategy and the mid-term financial outlook of the Renaulution plan.

A physical conference will be held in Paris and will be broadcast live on the website renaultgroup.com.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP INVESTORS RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com



RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS Frederic Texier

+33 6 10 78 49 20

frederic.texier@renault.com







Astrid de Latude

+33 6 25 63 22 08

astrid.de-latude@renault.com





Attachment