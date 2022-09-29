Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

29 September 2022

 

Company Announcement number 86/2022

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
6.0%23SAnnuity31-08-202301-10-2053
6.0%27SAnnuity with option of up to 10 years interest only31-08-202301-10-2053

The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Lone Engell, phone +45 45 13 20 41.

