English Danish

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















29 September 2022

Company Announcement number 86/2022



Opening of new fixed-rate bonds





Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:



Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 6.0% 23S Annuity 31-08-2023 01-10-2053 6.0% 27S Annuity with option of up to 10 years interest only 31-08-2023 01-10-2053

The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.



The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.



The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.







The Executive Board







Any additional questions should be addressed to Lone Engell, phone +45 45 13 20 41.

Attachment