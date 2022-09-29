Frameplay Becomes Unity Verified Solutions’ Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frameplay , the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced a new partnership with Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, to become a Verified Solutions Partner . Frameplay has been fully vetted by Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner team, undertaking a comprehensive quality assurance process in compliance with Unity’s technical standards to be certified and made available via the Unity Asset Store.



“Verification by Unity is an important next step in bringing our non-disruptive ad technology to game developers,” said Jonathon Troughton, Frameplay’s CEO and co-founder. “At Frameplay, our goal is to seamlessly integrate ads into a game’s environment and achieve balance between the wants and needs of brands, developers, and gamers. Unity’s Verified Solutions badge indicates to developers that they can rely on our solution for compatibility, quality, and scale.”

Unity’s Verified Solutions Partners are a group of companies that represent an ecosystem of trusted third-party SDKs, plug-ins, editor applications, and more. These companies work with Unity to ensure technical alignment and verify compliance and performance with the latest Unity releases on an ongoing basis.

Developers often find interstitial ads burdensome for interrupting the landscape and narrative of a game, but are unaware of alternative monetization options that don’t disrupt gameflow. When Frameplay’s intrinsic in-game ads are placed naturally within the game, it elevates the gaming experience and ensures eyes on advertisements in a way that authentically captures gamer attention, reinforcing a relationship with the brand. This approach of not interrupting the game has been proven through brand lift studies in partnership with Comscore and Happydemics.

“Gamer preference for intrinsic in-game ads is clear,” said Brian Wilson, Chief Product Officer, Frameplay. “Brands have many ways to advertise to gamers, but intrinsic advertising is the best way to reach them without negatively impacting their experience. Frameplay provides an opportunity to build genuine relationships with consumers through a shared ecosystem, and Unity’s verification lends our technology an extra layer of trust with developers.”

Frameplay also recently helped develop the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s (IAB) new in-game advertising measurement guidelines, as a key member of the task force. The new guidelines help establish accurate measurement validation for gaming environments, create separation from all other types of digital ads, and highlight the opportunity intrinsic in-game advertising offers to brands and advertisers.

Frameplay is available on the Unity Asset Store . To learn more about how Frameplay is pioneering the intrinsic in-game industry, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About Frameplay

Frameplay is the global intrinsic in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit www.frameplay.gg .

Contact: frameplay@codewordagency.com