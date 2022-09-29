StorageVault Completes the Purchase of Asset

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that, further to its May 12, 2022 and June 30, 2022 news releases, it has completed the acquisition of the one remaining transaction announced on May 12, 2022 (the “Acquisition”).



The $4.1 million purchase price for the Acquisition, subject to customary adjustments, was paid with funds on hand.

With this Acquisition, StorageVault has now closed $217.7 million of acquisitions, to date, this year.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault, before the completion of the Acquisitions, owns and operates 236 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 204 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.3 million rentable square feet on over 660 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

