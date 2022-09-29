Enthusiast Gaming Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet Through C$6.8 Million Sale of Select Legacy Assets

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced the sale of certain video game editorial websites (the “Website Assets”) for a purchase price of approximately C$6.8 million, representing a multiple of approximately 4.5x associated revenue.



Between the sale and the Company’s expanded credit facility announced on September 19, 2022, the Company has bolstered its balance sheet with over C$16.8 million of non-dilutive capital in recent weeks while reducing operating costs in the business.

“The future of gaming content is video, streaming and interactive content with cross-platform viewership capabilities. These high-growth, high-margin segments have been the core drivers in our reaching over 40 billion views annually and expanding our gross margins to over 30%,” commented Adrian Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of Enthusiast Gaming. “The sale of these legacy assets will allow us to focus our resources on these core business capabilities as we continue to develop proprietary, product-based media and entertainment offerings that address these markets, such as our Addicting Games platform, EV.IO, Gamers Greatest Talent, Luminosity Gaming, our U.GG desktop app with now over a million downloads, and our first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL in NFL Tuesday Night Gaming. Moreover, by securing this sale at strong multiples, we have further strengthened our balance sheet while simultaneously reducing operational costs, giving us ample runway to get to profitability, which we remain on pace for in the near-term.”

“As our gaming communities have evolved in terms of their preferred mediums for gaming content, our advertising partners have taken notice,” added Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “Video, streaming and interactive content routinely drive our highest CPM yields and margin growth as advertisers look to take advantage of our proprietary communities, platforms and applications and their data-rich capabilities to drive engagement with our audiences. By focusing our asset portfolio on these core segments, we are well-positioned to use the resources gained from this sale to give both our audiences and our advertising partners more of what they want.”

Among the Website Assets included as part of the sale are Destructoid.com, Siliconera.com, Upcomer.com, PCInvasion.com, Operationsports.com and EscapistMagazine.com, together with their respective social media handles and the Company’s rights to certain legacy domains and related content such as NintendoEnthusiast.com.

