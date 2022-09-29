Lantronix Contributes to Intelligent Lighting Solution at Texas School District, Reducing Energy Usage by 41 Percent

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that its 24-Port Managed Gigabit Ethernet Power-over-Ethernet++ (PoE++) Switch (SM24TBT2DPA) was utilized in the Intelligent IoT Lighting solution at a large school district serving the greater Austin, Texas area. The installation was designed and installed by Bryte Light, a Lantronix Value-Added Reseller (VAR), with support from BryComm, a Texas-based low-voltage contractor.



"Designed for intelligent PoE lighting and smart building applications, the Lantronix PoE++ switch powers more than 4,700 lighting devices at the school district, providing a 41 percent reduction in energy usage while providing a better-lit environment for students,” said Brian Johnson, director of Sales and Business Development for Bryte Light. “Bryte Light is pleased to be part of the first state-of-the-art smart school for K–12 in the state of Texas, if not the country.”

Case Study Overview

The school district utilized Lantronix’s 24-Port Managed Gigabit Ethernet Power-over-Ethernet++ Switches for Intelligent IoT Lighting and integration with HVAC equipment, automation systems, cameras and other devices. With its Intelligent Lighting solution, the school district reduced energy costs, gained operational efficiencies and increased building security.

Challenge: Increase Efficiency, Cost Savings and Security With PoE Lights

The school district worked with Lantronix VAR Bryte Light and BryComm to design and install the Intelligent Lighting solution, which includes the Lantronix 24-Port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch. For installation in the technologically advanced buildings, the lighting solution needed to include:

Interoperability between the lighting, HVAC, automation systems, fire alarm, security cameras and access control

Automated notifications for decision makers from intelligent sensors in the smart lighting

Ability to control each individual fixture via local keypads or automation

Sensor to provide information on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity, occupancy, photocell and humidity and temperature capabilities

Results: 41.4 Percent Reduction in Energy Usage

Utilizing the Lantronix PoE++ Lighting Switch, the school district exceeded its energy savings goals, achieving a 41.4 percent reduction in energy usage. It also significantly reduced its carbon footprint by 129,726 kWh annually, which equals approximately 0.85 pounds of carbon, the equivalent of 177 mature trees cleaning the air. This energy usage reduction results in an annual savings of $33,665.

In addition, the lighting lifespan is double that of traditional lighting, reducing material costs and eliminating the 40-hours-per-week maintenance requirement to change light bulbs.

As well, because the lighting hue can be adjusted, it also provides a better learning environment for students, including Tunable White Lighting with Correlated Color Temperature (CCT).

Results included:

Greater control of lighting via centralized server

Tunable classroom lighting from warm to cool (automated or via local keypad)

Automated notifications from intelligent sensors

Remote control via laptop or tablet

Predictive analytics for operational efficiency

Lower maintenance requirements than traditional lighting

Integration with HVAC equipment and automation systems

Increased building security via automated lighting

Reduced material and maintenance costs



Solution: Lantronix 24-Port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SM24TBT2DPA)

Ideal for Intelligent Lighting and automated environments with LED lighting or digital signage, the Lantronix 24-port Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch is a high-performance, Layer 2 managed switch with 52 Gbps switching capacity. The SM24TBT2DPA can also be used to supply power and connectivity to other IoT devices, such as cameras and building automation systems, HVAC equipment, access control, digital signage, wireless access points (WAPs) and surveillance security systems.

Lantronix’s Network Web Interface provides a rich user interface to easily configure the switch locally, run diagnostics and view a device-level network topology map to provide additional control and management of the intelligent lighting system. As well, soft reboot and auto power reset ensure the LED lighting can be managed easily with maximum uptime.

For more information, visit https://www.lantronix.com/products/sm24tbt2dpa/

About Bryte Light

Bryte Light is a technology provider delivering advanced lighting solutions to clients throughout the state of Texas and beyond. Its team has more than 35+ years of experience in lighting and controls as well as 50+ years of integration experience. Bryte Light is a Lantronix Value Added Reseller. For more information, visit https://bryte-light.com

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

