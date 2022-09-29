Zscaler Acquires ShiftRight to Integrate Security Workflow Automation Technology into the Zero Trust Exchange Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has completed its acquisition of ShiftRight, a leader in closed loop security workflow automation. ShiftRight’s workflow automation technology is currently being integrated into the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ cloud security platform to automate security management for the growing influx of risks and incidents organizations are experiencing. This integration will provide a simple, sophisticated solution to reduce incident resolution time dramatically.



“I am excited to welcome the ShiftRight team into the Zscaler family,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder of Zscaler. “The decision to acquire ShiftRight was the logical next step because we saw the immense benefits of their technology during our pre-existing technology partnership. We will now extend the value of Zscaler’s platform with ShiftRight by simplifying IT and security operations through security workflow automation. The integration of ShiftRight’s technology into Zscaler’s cloud platform will help customers establish clear lines of responsibility and provide real-time visibility for their security posture.”

Security teams are held accountable, but are not directly responsible, for many security-related actions. This misalignment has become a source of contention for organizations as the security landscape becomes crowded, fragmented and complex. In practice, the responsibility for cybersecurity is distributed throughout multiple teams in an organization. Security teams are forced to work with multiple distinct groups to keep users and data properly secured. The current working model is an ineffective patchwork of error-prone spreadsheets interlaced with disparate systems where critical security issues fall through the cracks.

“ShiftRight is a natural fit for the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange by automating accountability and responsibility management for security teams,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO of ShiftRight (now a part of Zscaler). “As an integrated capability into Zscaler’s platform, ShiftRight’s technology will strengthen Zscaler’s offerings and transform security into a collaborative solution for internal teams to tackle numerous security challenges, like remediation, deployment, compliance and upgrades.”

The transaction closed in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of the acquisition to Zscaler’s product offerings and to our customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully integrate ShiftRight technology into our cloud platform and our ability to retain key employees of ShiftRight after the acquisition.

Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 15, 2022, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

