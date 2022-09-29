International Land Alliance Announces Sales at Recent Open House at Rancho Costa Verde

ILA President Also Announces 50% Growth Projection With New Finance Division



SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced another strong open house at its Rancho Costa Verde (“RCV”) development on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The RCV team sold 10 residential lot sales for gross sales of $400,000 and accepted six new contracts, which is in excess of $750,000 in gross construction revenue.

“Despite challenging market conditions in the U.S., we are seeing better than expected sales,” said ILA president Frank Ingrande. “More importantly, over the last few months we have higher than normal closing ratios for on-site closings. This is especially positive, as the summer months have traditionally been slightly less than average.”

The Company continues to be aggressive with its sales and marketing strategies despite the lag in new home sales that are plaguing other builders across the continent. Ingrande sees opportunity to capitalize in this down market by utilizing a “tried and true” promotional method.

“We host weekly dinner presentations throughout California to showcase our developments and seeing full attendance,” Ingrande added. “We follow presentations by bringing our potential buyers to San Felipe every other week and continually reach almost full capacity for each tour.”

RCV is a profitable developer 1,100-acre, 1,400-lot master planned community in Baja California, located roughly 8KM north of the Company’s, Oasis Park Resort, on the Sea of Cortez. For more information about this green off-grid community, please visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

On the heels of the previously announced $5 million preferred stock offering, which will be utilized to form a mortgage division, Ingrande offered shareholders and potential investors projections as a result of the closing of this placement.

“To date, the Company’s sales have been completed primarily in cash, as traditional mortgage financing is not available to our U.S. buyers, which comprise over 90% of our purchasers” Ingrande said. “With the ability to offer financing, we should see gross sales increase by more than 50%. With a 30% down payment, this would generate over $7 million in construction sales.”

RCV has over 1,000 residential lots sold and Ingrande noted the Company is seeing a huge backlog of demand for homesite owners to begin construction with the advent of the financing division.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:

International Land Alliance, Inc.

Jason Sunstein, CFO

Email: jason@ila.company

Phone: (877) 661-4811