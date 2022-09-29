BioVie to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

RENO, Nev., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of advanced liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the participation of its management team in a panel discussion and one-on-one investor meetings at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Neurology & Psychiatry Conference, to be held October 6-7, 2022, in San Francisco, CA.



Details on the presentation can be found below.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

Panel Presentation: Wave of innovation for Alzheimer’s disease – small and large molecule approaches for a diverse set of targets

Panel Date: October 7, 2022

Panel Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: San Francisco, CA

Please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative for additional information.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in chronic debilitating conditions. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFkB (e.g., TNF transcription) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The Company is conducting a potentially pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, parallel group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in subjects who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028). An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's. BioVie has initiated this study and is targeting primary completion in mid-2023. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson's disease is enrolling patients and expect to have topline data readout by the end of 2022. NE3107 is patented in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, and South Korea. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2 study for the treatment of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis with top-line results anticipated in mid-2023 . BIV201 is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The active agent is approved in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the U.S. or Japan. For more information, visit: www.bioviepharma.com.

For Investor Relations Inquiries: