Join Biovie’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on December 9

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on December 9, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, who will discuss bezisterim (NE3107), BioVie’s first-in-class, orally available small molecule that targets inflammation and insulin resistance, two key drivers of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Long COVID, where it has shown encouraging signals of improved cognition, motor function, and reduced neuroinflammation across clinical studies. He will also outline progress with BIV201, BioVie’s late-stage orphan drug candidate for refractory ascites, a life-threatening complication of liver cirrhosis with no FDA-approved therapies. With multiple late-stage clinical programs advancing, strong safety data, and multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, BioVie is positioned to deliver significant value creation as it approaches pivotal milestones and potential partnerships.

A live Q&A session with management will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/BIVI/87918761553

Questions can be pre-submitted to BIVI@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and long COVID) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-κB, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NFκB homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of long COVID. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies and to obtain approval for our product candidates, our ability to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BIVI@redchip.com

Chuck Padala

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com