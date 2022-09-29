Safe-T's Privacy Application Ranked Among Top Ten Privacy Applications in the U.S. App Store

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that its Apple iOS privacy application is ranking among the top ten privacy applications (category: productivity) in the U.S. App Store.

App Store ranks are determined by keyword and metadata optimization. Additional factors include user reviews, application performance, click-through rate (CTR), marketing, productivity and more.

Safe-T's Consumer Privacy solution provides users with a robust privacy protection tool. Utilizing advanced encryption technologies, the privacy solution prevents access to and monitoring of a user’s personal data. By blocking the ability to track or monitor a user’s online and historical activity, their personal information remains private. The application is currently available for Android, Apple iOS, and Windows personal computer users.

"We are pleased with the traction our privacy application is gaining from iOS users and are extremely proud to have our first application ranked high among the strongest brands in this space within such a short time following its launch," commented Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T. "We intend to continue to invest in our technology to provide the best solutions to our current and future customers and increase our high-margin growth in recurring revenue.”

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage, and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd. , a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits of its Consumer Privacy solution and its potential to address market need and/or demand, its intention to continue to invest in its technology to provide the best solutions to its current and future customers, and intention to increase high-margin growth in recurring revenue. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

