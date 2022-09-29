Norsk Titanium to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 6th

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norsk Titanium (Euronext: NTI, OTCQX: NORSF), based in Norway and New York, a global leader in metal additive manufacturing, today announced that Michael Canario, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 6th, 2022.



DATE: October 6th, 2022

TIME: 10:30 – 11:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3QdrNKE



Mr. Canario will be available for 1x1 meetings: October 7th and 10th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Completed part development for Hittech in 3Q 2022 and will begin serial production in the industrial market in 4Q 2022



Printed materials for Airbus machine qualification, to be tested in 3Q 2022 with completion expected in 4Q 2022



Developed initial Airbus A350 parts in preparation for industrial manufacturing trials starting in 3Q 2022



Completed full-scale testing with General Atomics and another US DoD prime contractor



Supported US DoD prime contractor in ongoing qualification tests of RPD® material



Received contract for development of a large structural component from a US DoD prime contractor for use in specification development



Completed registration with the US Directorate of Defense Trade Controls

Norsk Titanium

Norsk Titanium is a global leader in metal 3D printing, innovating the future of metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology and 700 MT of production capacity, Norsk Titanium offers cost-efficient 3D printing of value-added metal parts to a large addressable market. RPD® technology uses significantly less raw material, energy, and time than traditional energy-intensive forming methods, presenting customers with an opportunity to better manage input costs, logistics, and environmental impact. RPD® printed parts are already flying on commercial aircraft, and Norsk Titanium has gained significant traction with large defense and industrial customers.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Norsk Titanium AS

Ashar A. Ashary

VP Finance

(518) 556 8966

ashar.ashary@norsktitanium.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com