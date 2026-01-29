Envoy Medical to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 5

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical® Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) (“Envoy Medical” or the “Company”), a hearing health company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced that management will participate in the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on February 5, 2026.

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 10:00 A.M. ET

REGISTER HERE

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation, during which investors may submit questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the live event, a link to the recording will be available on Envoy’s Investor Relations website after the event.

About Envoy Medical, Inc.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant, an investigational device.

CAUTION

The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.