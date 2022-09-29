Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders from 29 September 2022

English Estonian

The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “Company”) was held on 29 September 2022 in Tallinn, Pärnu mnt 18.



The extraordinary general meeting started at 14:00. 2,569,152 votes represented by the shares of the Company, i.e. 57,104% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company, participated at the meeting. Therefore, the extraordinary general meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting:

Proposal of dividend payment



To pay dividends to the shareholders in the amount of 134 972 Euros i.e. 0.03 Euros per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 14 October 2022 as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD’s Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 13 October 2022. From this day onwards, persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 20 October 2022.

The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders are available on Company’s web-page, at http://www.trigonproperty.com/.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com