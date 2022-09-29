IBN and NetworkNewsWire to Collaborate with Web3Toronto and DX3 Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that its NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) brand has been engaged by DX3, IoT Events and Web3Toronto as the Official NewsWire for the upcoming DX3 USA Retail, Marketing & Technology Summit (“DX3 USA”) . IBN will also serve as the corporate communications firm for the summit. DX3 Events have organized multiple industry-leading conferences in Canada over the past 11 years, and DX3 USA is the second such event geared towards the United States of America. The event will be held in a virtual format on October 3-4, 2022.



Focused on catering to retail trends focused on marketing and technology, DX3 facilitates innovation showcases from the most exciting young companies and fosters an environment of learning and collaboration, especially among professionals in the mid-cap space.

In its capacity as the Official NewsWire for the event, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade press release dissemination with article syndication. As the corporate communications firm for DX3 USA, IBN will leverage its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten the visibility and further the outreach of the speakers and exhibitors via its array of extensive digital channels and social media capabilities. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and StreetInsider, as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to a readership base of 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers.

“For over a decade, DX3’s events have propelled companies to great success. For us at IBN, it is a special opportunity to work alongside their team and be a key part of their first US-based event,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We are pleased to offer them the latest tools across social media outreach and press release management, among others, to reach thousands of downstream publishers and millions of online investors.”

“DX3’s events are world-renowned for their unique focus on the retail sector and the importance of marketing and technological developments in generating and sustaining successful business models,” said Hifazat “Faz” Ahmad, CEO of DX3. Their summits foster an atmosphere of learning, collaboration and cultivation of lasting professional relationships with c-suite executives and senior leadership as well as provide unique insight into emerging trends.

With the retail space and associated marketing and technology sectors witnessing wide-reaching shifts in consumer demand and global competition, particularly since the onset of the pandemic, DX3 USA could not be more timely. As a platform for growth, adapting to transformation and infusing efficiency into businesses, the summit offers a unique opportunity to engage with thought leaders in the three key areas of retail, marketing and technology. You can get further information about the event at www.dx3usa.com.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer