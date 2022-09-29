Cantaloupe, Inc. News: Johnson Fistel Encourages CTLP Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Cantaloupe, Inc. (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CTLP), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On September 28, 2022, the company issued a report stating, “Based on progress made to date in the assessments of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting, the Company currently expects to report three material weaknesses in its internal control framework. This includes the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of information technology general controls in the areas of user access, change management and segregation of duties within various systems that support the Company’s accounting and reporting processes, the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over revenue and related accounts, and risk assessment and monitoring activities with respect to identifying and evaluating control deficiencies in a timely manner.”

