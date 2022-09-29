Virtru to offer six months of complimentary email encryption to government entities participating in the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a global leader in data protection, today announced that it will offer its end-to-end email encryption solution at no charge for the first six months of new product contracts with state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) government entities that receive cybersecurity grant funding for the 2022 fiscal year through the inaugural State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP). Virtru currently provides hundreds of SLTT government customers with affordable, easy-to-use tools to encrypt and protect private constituent information, health data, government forms, and other sensitive information.



Launched in September 2022 by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the SLCGP authorizes the appropriation of $1 billion in grant funding between 2022-2025 to SLTT governments to address cybersecurity threats and risks to their IT systems. This funding stems from a rise in ransomware and other digital threats that have made local governments around the nation more vulnerable than ever before . Because the SLTT governments handle a vast volume of constituent information, investment in data security is a critical component to any plan aimed at enhancing an organization's cybersecurity posture.

There are several key requirements for states participating in the SLCGP, one of which is to create a cybersecurity plan that includes the encryption of data in motion and at rest. Virtru is uniquely equipped to support SLTT government organizations with encryption solutions that are easy to use, quick to deploy, and versatile enough to protect a large number of business applications such as Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Virtru’s encryption solutions protect data as it moves in and out of government systems, supporting an increasingly mobile and collaborative workforce.

“The State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program will go a long way in giving SLTT government organizations much-needed funds to protect their IT environments from an ever-evolving threat landscape,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “DHS highlights encryption of data at rest and in transit as a required component of states’ cybersecurity programs. By offering our end-to-end email encryption products to new SLTT customers at no charge for the first six months, we aim to empower local government teams with tools they need to protect the sensitive data they’ve been entrusted with.”

Virtru has been a longtime data protection partner for hundreds of federal, state, local, and tribal governments, including the State of Maryland ; the State of Georgia; the state of Arizona; Columbia County, New York ; Hidalgo County, Texas ; the Navajo Nation; the Eastern Shoshone Tribe; and many more. Virtru also provides essential data protection to public school systems and universities, such as Iron County Schools in Utah, Consolidated High School District 230 in Illinois, and Central State University in Ohio.

Agencies interested in applying for a cybersecurity grant through the SLCGP can learn more here: https://www.cisa.gov/cybergrants . All applications are due by November 15, 2022 by 5:00 p.m., EST.

To learn more about Virtru and to participate in this program, visit Virtru’s website .

About Virtru:

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 7,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy.

