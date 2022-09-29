Sinch announces Softbank’s divestment of its full ownership stake in Sinch

English Swedish

Existing investor SoftBank to sell full stake in Sinch to Neqst D2 and Sinch co-founder/interim CEO

Johan Hedberg.

Sinch AB (publ) (“Sinch” or the ”Company”) has been informed that the existing investor SoftBank is selling its stake in the Company to Neqst D2 and co-founder/interim CEO Johan Hedberg. The stake in the Company being sold amounts to approximately 5.01 per cent of outstanding shares, and following the sale SoftBank holds no shares in Sinch. Upon completion of the transaction, Neqst D2, which is already the largest shareholder of the Company, will hold approximately 18.6 per cent of the Company’s outstanding shares.

The transaction will be disclosed through a shareholder notification (Sw. flaggning) and reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s PDMR register.

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 18:55 CEST on September 29, 2022.

