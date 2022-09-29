Xos Delivers 13 Battery-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators in Q3 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has delivered 13 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans to four FedEx Ground Operators across four states. The FedEx Ground Operators include RNR Transport Inc. in Olathe, Kan., SISA Inc. in Pacoima, Calif., Hidden Arrow Inc. in Niles, Ill., and Limestone Logistics in Independence, Ky.



“Xos vehicles are now on the road with FedEx Ground Operators across North America, including Canada, and our footprint is only growing from here,” said Esther M. Santos, Director of North America Sales at Xos. “With the addition of these FedEx Ground Operators, we’re proud to be helping FedEx achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2040.”

FedEx Ground Operators work as FedEx Corporation independent service providers (ISPs). FedEx Corporation has publicly announced its sustainability goal to deploy an all-electric parcel pickup and delivery ﬂeet and to reach carbon neutrality by 2040.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

