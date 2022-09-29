California Water Service Sees Fourth Straight Month of Water Savings During August 2022, Led State With July Savings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth month in a row, California Water Service (Cal Water) customers reduced their water use, with half of the utility’s districts surpassing 15% in reductions in August. Company-wide, Cal Water reduced water use by 12.3% last month compared to August 2020.



All of Cal Water’s districts achieved savings this August, showing that customers continued to heed the State’s call for conservation and curtail their outdoor watering through the summer. The 12 Cal Water districts that surpassed 15% in water use reductions are:

Antelope Valley, saving 46.1%

Bear Gulch, saving 19.7%

Dixon, saving 22.1%

Livermore, saving 15.2%

Los Altos, saving 26.1%

Marysville, saving 20.5%

Mid-Peninsula, saving 15.5%

Oroville, saving 17.2%

Palos Verdes, saving 15.8%

Selma, saving 20.4%

Westlake, saving 32.3%

Willows, saving 27.2%

Cal Water is now offering free lawn signs to its customers who wish to show off their conservation efforts and their “golden” lawns. The signs can be obtained by emailing conservation@calwater.com. Cal Water also encourages customers to take advantage of rebates and free programs to reduce outdoor water use, even as summer winds down.

“We are encouraged by our customers’ continued conservation progress in August, as it is a reflection of how seriously they are taking the worsening drought and how we can collectively make a difference,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “I would like to remind our customers that we are here to support them, so that together, we can achieve even greater savings through the final heat of summer and early fall.”

Building on conservation, Cal Water is in the midst of a month-long campaign to highlight the challenges of climate change and how the utility is proactively addressing them. Those interested can follow along on the company’s social channels at @calwater.

In July, the utility reduced water use by 12.4% compared to July 2020, exceeding the state’s savings of 10.4%. State Water Board data, released earlier this month, showed Cal Water districts among the top water savers in the state. Of the more than 420 water systems in California, the State recognized 108 systems that reduced water use by at least 15% in July, with 10 Cal Water districts on that list.

Previously, Cal Water customers throughout the state reduced their water use in May by 6.5% and in June by 11.6%.

Conservation savings for all Cal Water districts is available at drought.calwater.com/reductions. Customers can get more information about conservation rebates and programs, drought resources, and water restrictions at drought.calwater.com.

Cal Water serves approximately 2 million people through 494,500 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.