California Water Service Receives Approval for Interim Rate Adjustments from California Public Utilities Commission

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CWT)—California Water Service (Cal Water) has been authorized to implement interim rate adjustments for nearly all of its service areas, effective Jan. 1, 2026, as the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) continues its review of the utility’s 2024 General Rate Case (GRC) and Infrastructure Improvement Plan. The CPUC’s approval allows Cal Water to temporarily increase rates by 3% in most districts, so that the utility can continue making infrastructure investments needed to help provide safe, clean, reliable water to customers.

Cal Water, the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group, filed its triennial, required GRC and Infrastructure Improvement Plan in July 2024. According to the CPUC’s 18-month GRC cycle, any changes in rates determined by the CPUC for the period of 2026 through 2028 were to take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

The CPUC may authorize interim rates when a final decision in a regulated utility’s rate case is delayed past the first day new rates would have become effective. Because the proceeding has been delayed through no fault of Cal Water, the CPUC approved the interim rates, as doing so may reduce the compounded effect of delayed recovery. Interim rates are subject to refund or adjustments, depending on the final, approved rates.

"As we keep affordability for our customers top of mind, we appreciate the CPUC for approving interim rate adjustments while it continues to review our Infrastructure Improvement Plan," said Martin A. Kropelnicki, California Water Service Group Chairman and CEO. "Because delayed rate case decisions can adversely impact customers by requiring higher retroactive recovery surcharges on top of final rate changes, these interim rates will help mitigate those impacts while also enabling us to continue making important infrastructure improvements to help keep the water we deliver safe, clean, and reliable.”

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for "safe harbor" treatment established by the PSLRA. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and our management's beliefs, assumptions, judgments and expectations about us, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. These statements are not statements of historical fact. When used in our documents, statements that are not historical in nature, including words like will, would, expects, intends, plans, believes, may, could, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, progress, predicts, hopes, targets, forecasts, should, seeks, commits or variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements describing the impact of the 2024 GRC and Infrastructure Improvement Plan decision and impacts of the interim rate adjustments authorized by the CPUC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on numerous assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but they are open to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. Consequently, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be different than those expected or anticipated include but are not limited to those described under the section titled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are not under any obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

