Changes to the Financial Calendar 2022/23
The date for the announcement of the Q1 Interim Management Statement 2022/23 has been changed from 14 November 2022 as previously announced to 11 November 2022.
The date for the announcement of the Annual Report for 2022/23 has been changed from 8 September 2023 as previously announced to 19 September 2023.
The Financial Calendar for 2022/23 after the changes is as follows:
9 September 2022, Annual Report 2021/22
24 October 2022, Annual General Meeting in Rovsing A/S
11 November 2022, Interim Management Statement Q1 2022/23
21 February 2023, Interim Report for H1 2022/23
15 May 2023, Interim Management Statement for Q3 2022/23
19 September 2023, Annual Report 2022/23
24 October 2023, Annual General Meeting in Rovsing A/S
Further information:
Sigurd Hundrup, CFO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 92. Email: shu@rovsing.dk
