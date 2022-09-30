Changes to the Financial Calendar 2022/23

The date for the announcement of the Q1 Interim Management Statement 2022/23 has been changed from 14 November 2022 as previously announced to 11 November 2022.

The date for the announcement of the Annual Report for 2022/23 has been changed from 8 September 2023 as previously announced to 19 September 2023.

The Financial Calendar for 2022/23 after the changes is as follows:

9 September 2022, Annual Report 2021/22

24 October 2022, Annual General Meeting in Rovsing A/S

11 November 2022, Interim Management Statement Q1 2022/23

21 February 2023, Interim Report for H1 2022/23

15 May 2023, Interim Management Statement for Q3 2022/23

19 September 2023, Annual Report 2022/23

24 October 2023, Annual General Meeting in Rovsing A/S

Further information:

Sigurd Hundrup, CFO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 92. Email: shu@rovsing.dk

