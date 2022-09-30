Swiss Properties Invest A/S half-yearly financial rapport for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Swiss Properties Invest A/S half-yearly financial report for the period 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022.

Company Announcement No. 3-2022

Copenhagen, 30 September 2022

Today the board of directors of Swiss Properties Invest A/S has approved the company’s half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Thorbjørn Graarud, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “Swiss Properties Invest A/S has published its first half-yearly report as a publicly traded company, and we are very pleased with the results delivered during the first half of 2022. We have worked hard to successfully complete the IPO of Swiss Properties Invest A/S and raise DKK 215 million during challenging times on the financial markets. With the completion of the IPO, we can now focus on finding attractive commercial properties and work hard to repay the trust our shareholders have showed us.

Summary of the half-yearly financial report
Please note that the completion of the IPO was finalized 14 July thus funds raised from the IPO is not part of the unaudited half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S’ unaudited half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022:

  • Revenue reached DKK 1,438,059 at group level during the first six months after acquisition of the group’s first property.
  • Gross profit reached DKK 686,394.
  • Net profit was DKK 129,255 during the reporting period up from DKK -90,634 at year end 2021.

Income statement

Group
H1 2022		Group     2021Parent
H1 2022		Parent     2021
Revenue1,438,05901,050,0000
Gross profit686,394-150,526623,043-88,522
Profit before tax284,448-89,920623,159-20,581
Net profit129,255-90,634486,077-20,581


Balance sheet

Group
H1 2022		Group     2021Parent
H1 2022		Parent
2021
Non-current assets65,343,579717,60021,523,462709,582
Current assets2,991,41622,513,3811,606,94221,834,837
Total assets68,334,99523,230,98123,130,40422,544,419


Balance sheet

Group
H1 2022		Group     2021Parent
H1 2022		Parent
2021
Equity22,747,66122,417,05522,965,49722,479,419
Liabilities45,587,334813,926164,90765,000
Total equity and liabilities68,334,99523,230,98123,130,40422,544,419


Statement of changes in equity - GroupContributed capitalOther
reserves		Retained
earnings

Total
Equity 1 January 202222,500,0000-90,63322,409,367
Retained earnings for the year

0

0

128,256

128,256
Currency adjustments0210,0380210,038
Total equity 30 June 202222,500,000210,03837,62322,747,661


Cash flow statement

  Group
H1 2022		Group 2021
Cash flow from operating activities  2,169,196355,981
Cash flow from investing activities  -64,625,979-717,600
Cash flow from financing activities  41,492,87422,500,000
Changes in cash and cash
equivalents		  

-20,963,909

22,138,381
Cash and cash equivalents
1 January 2022		  

22,138,381

0
Currency adjustments  -30,6630
Cash and cash equivalents
30 June 2022		  

1,143,809

22,138,381


Share based figures

  Group
H1 2022		Group
2021
Earnings per share  0.57-0.40
Diluted earnings per share  0.57-0.40
Outstanding shares 30 June 2022  

225,000

225,000
Average number of outstanding shares  

225,000

225,000

The half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 is unaudited. The audited financial report for the fiscal year 2022 will be published 14 April 2023.

The financial report is attached.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST
Swiss Properties Invest, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422,631,240), which were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest,dk
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance
Gert Michael Mortensen
Mobile (+45) 30 73 06 67
E-mail gmm@bakertilly,dk
Poul Bundgaard Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark

COMPANY WEBSITE
https://swisspropertiesinvest.ch/

