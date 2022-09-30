Swiss Properties Invest A/S half-yearly financial rapport for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Swiss Properties Invest A/S half-yearly financial report for the period 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022.
Company Announcement No. 3-2022
Copenhagen, 30 September 2022
Today the board of directors of Swiss Properties Invest A/S has approved the company’s half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.
Thorbjørn Graarud, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “Swiss Properties Invest A/S has published its first half-yearly report as a publicly traded company, and we are very pleased with the results delivered during the first half of 2022. We have worked hard to successfully complete the IPO of Swiss Properties Invest A/S and raise DKK 215 million during challenging times on the financial markets. With the completion of the IPO, we can now focus on finding attractive commercial properties and work hard to repay the trust our shareholders have showed us.”
Summary of the half-yearly financial report
Please note that the completion of the IPO was finalized 14 July thus funds raised from the IPO is not part of the unaudited half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.
Swiss Properties Invest A/S’ unaudited half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022:
- Revenue reached DKK 1,438,059 at group level during the first six months after acquisition of the group’s first property.
- Gross profit reached DKK 686,394.
- Net profit was DKK 129,255 during the reporting period up from DKK -90,634 at year end 2021.
|Income statement
|Group
H1 2022
|Group 2021
|Parent
H1 2022
|Parent 2021
|Revenue
|1,438,059
|0
|1,050,000
|0
|Gross profit
|686,394
|-150,526
|623,043
|-88,522
|Profit before tax
|284,448
|-89,920
|623,159
|-20,581
|Net profit
|129,255
|-90,634
|486,077
|-20,581
|Balance sheet
|Group
H1 2022
|Group 2021
|Parent
H1 2022
|Parent
2021
|Non-current assets
|65,343,579
|717,600
|21,523,462
|709,582
|Current assets
|2,991,416
|22,513,381
|1,606,942
|21,834,837
|Total assets
|68,334,995
|23,230,981
|23,130,404
|22,544,419
|Balance sheet
|Group
H1 2022
|Group 2021
|Parent
H1 2022
|Parent
2021
|Equity
|22,747,661
|22,417,055
|22,965,497
|22,479,419
|Liabilities
|45,587,334
|813,926
|164,907
|65,000
|Total equity and liabilities
|68,334,995
|23,230,981
|23,130,404
|22,544,419
|Statement of changes in equity - Group
|Contributed capital
|Other
reserves
|Retained
earnings
Total
|Equity 1 January 2022
|22,500,000
|0
|-90,633
|22,409,367
|Retained earnings for the year
0
0
128,256
128,256
|Currency adjustments
|0
|210,038
|0
|210,038
|Total equity 30 June 2022
|22,500,000
|210,038
|37,623
|22,747,661
|Cash flow statement
|Group
H1 2022
|Group 2021
|Cash flow from operating activities
|2,169,196
|355,981
|Cash flow from investing activities
|-64,625,979
|-717,600
|Cash flow from financing activities
|41,492,874
|22,500,000
|Changes in cash and cash
equivalents
-20,963,909
22,138,381
|Cash and cash equivalents
1 January 2022
22,138,381
0
|Currency adjustments
|-30,663
|0
|Cash and cash equivalents
30 June 2022
1,143,809
22,138,381
|Share based figures
|Group
H1 2022
|Group
2021
|Earnings per share
|0.57
|-0.40
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.57
|-0.40
|Outstanding shares 30 June 2022
225,000
225,000
|Average number of outstanding shares
225,000
225,000
The half-yearly financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 is unaudited. The audited financial report for the fiscal year 2022 will be published 14 April 2023.
The financial report is attached.
ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST
Swiss Properties Invest, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422,631,240), which were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.
