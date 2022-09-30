GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Mr. Larry Lei Wu, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Director and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud, commented, “We are pleased to deliver a robust financial and operational results in our first quarterly earnings release as a public company. Our Nasdaq listing in August represented a key milestone for our Company and years of hard-work, commitment and dedication from our shareholders, management team and employees. Despite the macroeconomic challenges that we faced, we continued to deliver a solid year over year revenue and GMV growth. We are proactively adjusting our operations to adapt to these challenges and continued to focus on our long-term strategy by strengthening our capabilities to create value for our customers. By leveraging our data driven technology and our logistic solutions, we are well positioned to increase our overall market share in the B2B large parcel market.”

Mr. David Lau, Chief Financial Officer of GigaCloud, added, “We are pleased to see topline growth despite a quarter of supply chain challenges. This is attributable to the Company’s effort to continue attracting more buyers and sellers as demand continues to rise for large parcel sales and deliveries. Through real-time visibility of our operations, there are signs of supply chain normalization, and our ability to manage the logistics obstacles and offer solutions to our customers will support us through short-term challenges and position us better for long-term growth.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $124.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 11.0% from $111.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

were $124.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 11.0% from $111.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

was $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2021



First Half 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $236.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 14.6% from $206.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

were $236.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 14.6% from $206.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income was $10.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $21.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

was $10.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $21.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $14.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $26.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.



Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 was $458.8 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 43.8% from $319.2 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.

was $458.8 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 43.8% from $319.2 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. Active 3P sellers 4 were 452 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 67.4% from 270 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.

were 452 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 67.4% from 270 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. Active buyers 5 were 4,061 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 58.9% from 2,555 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.

were 4,061 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 58.9% from 2,555 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. Spend per active buyer 6 was $112,987 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of 9.5% from $124,915 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.

was $112,987 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of 9.5% from $124,915 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV7 was $196.7 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 71.1% from $114.9 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2021



1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

3 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

4 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

5 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

6 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.

7 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.





Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $124.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, increased by 11.0% from $111.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in service revenue from GigaCloud 3P and product revenue from GigaCloud 1P, partially offset by the decrease in product revenue from off-platform ecommerce.

Service revenue from GigaCloud 3P was $32.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, increased by 39.4% from $23.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from last-mile delivery fees and fulfillment fees for other freight services such as delivery of products via ocean transportation.

Product revenue from GigaCloud 1P was $60.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, increased by 15.4% from $52.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in number of active buyers and better selection of products catering to buyers’ preference.

Product revenue from off-platform ecommerce was $30.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, decreased by 14.4% from $35.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an overall decrease in sales on certain third-party off-platform ecommerce as consumer demand slowed down on such third-party off-platform ecommerce.



Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $107.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, increased by 29.1% from $82.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in ocean freight cost compared to the second quarter of 2021, and such increase is expected to stabilize in the rest of 2022.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, decreased by 41.1% from $28.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 13.7% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 25.9% in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, decreased by 28.3% from $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, decreased by 20.2% from $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in staff cost as the sales commission decreased.

General and administrative expenses were $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, decreased by 38.6% from $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in professional service fees.

Operating Income

Operating income was $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, decreased by 50.5% from $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, decreased by 58.6% from $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.15 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.43 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA8 was $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

8 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.





First Half 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $236.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, increased by 14.6% from $206.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in service revenue from GigaCloud 3P and product revenue from GigaCloud 1P, partially offset by the decrease in product revenue from off-platform ecommerce.

Service revenue from GigaCloud 3P was $64.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, increased by 45.7% from $44.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from last-mile delivery fees and fulfillment fees for other freight services such as delivery of products via ocean transportation.

Product revenue from GigaCloud 1P was $115.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, increased by 21.2% from $94.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in number of active buyers and better selection of products catering to buyers’ preference.

Product revenue from off-platform ecommerce was $57.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by 14.9% from $67.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an overall decrease in sales on certain third-party off-platform ecommerce as consumer demand slowed down on such third-party off-platform ecommerce.



Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $202.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, increased by 29.4% from $156.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in ocean freight cost compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021, and such increase is expected to stabilize in the rest of 2022.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $33.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by 31.9% from $49.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Gross margin was 14.3% in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 24.1% in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $18.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by 19.4% from $22.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were $11.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by 22.4% from $14.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in staff cost as the sales commission decreased.

General and administrative expenses were $7.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by 14.4% from $8.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in professional service fees.

Operating Income

Operating income was $15.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by 42.3% from $27.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $2.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by 42.4% from $4.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net Income

Net income was $10.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $21.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.28 in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.67 in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA9 was $14.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $26.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

9 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.





Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash of $49.2 million and restricted cash of $1.5 million, compared to $63.2 million and $0.7 million as of December 31, 2021, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $10.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in net income and the changes in operating assets and liabilities, primarily driven by an increase in inventories in the second quarter of 2022 as shipping costs to procure inventories, including ocean freight costs, are included in inventories and the increase in ocean freight costs has contributed to an increase in inventories and cash outflows.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, consisting primarily of cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net cash used in financing activities was $0.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to cash paid for finance lease obligations.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $122 million and $127 million in the third quarter of 2022. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Recent Developments

On August 22, 2022, the Company completed its initial public offering, and simultaneous closing of the full over-allotment option of 3,381,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $12.25 per Class A ordinary share (the “Offering”). The gross proceeds of the Offering were approximately $41 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 18, 2022, under the symbol “GCT.”

Furthermore, the Company granted share awards under its share incentive plans which could only be exercised upon the consummation of a qualified IPO before expiration date of ten years after the date of the awards. Upon the completion of the IPO, the performance condition of the awards was achieved. As a result, share-based compensation expense would be recognized in the third quarter of 2022 relating to these shares awards. As disclosed previously, unrecognized compensation expenses relating to the share-based awards is expected to be recognized cumulatively as of the completion of the IPO, which would lead to a significant decrease of net profit or even a net loss in the third quarter of 2022.

GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

December 31, June 30, 2021 2022 US$ US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 63,198 49,189 Restricted cash 664 1,542 Accounts receivable, net 18,036 23,438 Inventories 81,441 103,385 Prepayments and other current assets 9,080 6,740 Total current assets 172,419 184,294 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets — 133,488 Property and equipment, net 11,075 13,341 Deferred tax assets 72 1,197 Other non-current assets 3,211 3,003 Total non-current assets 14,358 151,029 Total assets 186,777 335,323









GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands)

December 31, June 30, 2021 2022 US$ US$ LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term borrowings 345 293 Accounts payable (including accounts payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$1,433 and US$3,436 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 25,140 30,756 Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$394 and US$394 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 3,690 2,615 Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of nil and US$1,844 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) — 29,049 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$78 and US$171 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 8,148 4,099 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$341 and US$300 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 19,721 22,511 Total current liabilities 57,044 89,323 Non‑current liabilities Long-term borrowings 237 55 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (including operating lease liabilities, non-current of VIEs without recourse to the Company of nil and US$4,236 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) — 105,038 Deferred tax liabilities 286 296 Finance lease obligations, non-current 2,345 2,130 Non-current income tax payable 1,033 3,397 Total non‑current liabilities 3,901 110,916 Total liabilities 60,945 200,239 Commitments and contingencies — —









GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

December 31, June 30, 2021 2022 US$ US$ Mezzanine equity Series E Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 3,999,709 shares authorized, issued and outstanding; Redemption value of US$26,652 and US$27,396 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively; Liquidation value of US$25,000 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 26,652 27,396 Total mezzanine equity 26,652 27,396 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 38,572,025 shares authorized; 11,082,930 and 15,875,571 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 554 794 Treasury shares, at cost (nil and 4,765,903 shares held as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) — (238 ) Subscription receivable from ordinary shares (79 ) (81 ) Series A Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 134,190 shares authorized, issued and outstanding; Liquidation value of US$6,710 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022) 7 7 Series B Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 9,991,588 shares authorized, issued and outstanding; Liquidation value of US$5,000 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022) 500 500 Series C Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 4,358,702 shares authorized, issued and outstanding) 218 218 Series D Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 2,943,786 shares authorized, issued and outstanding; Liquidation value of US$8,053 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022) 147 147 Additional paid-in capital 37,439 37,638 Accumulated other comprehensive income (165 ) (1,951 ) Retained earnings 60,559 70,654 Total shareholders' equity 99,180 107,688 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 186,777 335,323









GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Restated US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues Service revenues 23,551 32,823 43,969 64,041 Product revenues 88,221 91,204 162,331 172,428 Total revenues 111,772 124,027 206,300 236,469 Cost of revenues Services (18,421 ) (28,344 ) (32,567 ) (57,545 ) Product sales (64,445 ) (78,662 ) (123,939 ) (145,033 ) Total cost of revenues (82,866 ) (107,006 ) (156,506 ) (202,578 ) Gross profit 28,906 17,021 49,794 33,891 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (6,829 ) (5,452 ) (14,188 ) (11,014 ) General and administrative expenses (5,429 ) (3,336 ) (8,370 ) (7,163 ) Total operating expenses (12,258 ) (8,788 ) (22,558 ) (18,177 ) Operating income 16,648 8,233 27,236 15,714 Interest expense (58 ) (136 ) (123 ) (300 ) Interest income 180 32 278 124 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (170 ) (1,062 ) (897 ) (2,292 ) Others, net 7 269 46 436 Income before income taxes 16,607 7,336 26,540 13,682 Income tax expense (2,985 ) (1,236 ) (4,935 ) (2,843 ) Net income 13,622 6,100 21,605 10,839 Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares (374 ) (374 ) (744 ) (744 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 13,248 5,726 20,861 10,095









GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (continued)

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Restated US$ US$ US$ US$ Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 480 (1,717 ) 445 (1,786 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 480 (1,717 ) 445 (1,786 ) Comprehensive Income 14,102 4,383 22,050 9,053 Net income per ordinary share — Basic and diluted 0.43 0.15 0.67 0.28 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share — Basic and diluted 9,495,844 15,875,571 9,495,844 14,445,722









GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 Restated US$ US$ Operating activities: Net Income 21,605 10,839 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Allowance for doubtful accounts (40 ) 38 Inventory write-down 43 2,976 Deferred tax (190 ) (1,115 ) Share‑based compensation — 199 Depreciation and amortization 266 659 Lease expense to reduce right-of-use assets — 17,080 Others 122 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,151 ) (5,440 ) Inventories (29,714 ) (24,920 ) Prepayments and other current assets (8,208 ) (4 ) Accounts payable 6,506 5,616 Contract liabilities 737 (1,075 ) Income tax payable (1,350 ) (1,312 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (358 ) 291 Operating lease liabilities — (14,141 ) Net cash used in operating activities (11,732 ) (10,309 ) Investing activities: Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (604 ) (145 ) Net cash used in investing activities (604 ) (145 )









GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 Restated US$ US$ Financing activities: Cash paid for finance lease obligations (674 ) (2,009 ) Repayment of bank loans (251 ) (169 ) Proceeds from prepaid consideration of restricted shares — 1,578 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (925 ) (600 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 93 (2,077 ) Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (13,168 ) (13,131 ) Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 62,197 63,862 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period 49,029 50,731 Supplemental information Interest expense paid 123 300 Income taxes paid 6,476 5,261 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment under finance leases — 2,719









GigaCloud Technology Inc

Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)