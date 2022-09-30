OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bravo Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bravo Mining Corp. (TSX-V: BRVO; OTCQX: BRVMF), a Canada and Brazil based mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bravo Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Bravo Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BRVMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo Mining stated: “Our Luanga Project, located in the prolific Carajás Mineral Province in Brazil is an emerging Tier 1 Palladium + Platinum + Rhodium + Gold + Nickel deposit. As a newly-listed company in the TSX Venture and with an aggressive drilling plan underway, we felt important to begin trading in the OTCQX in order to increase accessibility to U.S.-based retail and institutional investors.”

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo Mining Corp. is a Canada and Brazil based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo’s current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, engagement with local communities, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

