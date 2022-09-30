PRIDE Industries Recognized as a 2022 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability

Roseville, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries was honored as a 2022 National Organization on Disability (NOD) Leading Disability Employer at the group’s annual forum. Now in its eighth year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal recognizes companies for adopting exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

This is PRIDE Industries’ second consecutive year to be acknowledged.

“As the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, we are honored to once again be recognized by the National Organization on Disability,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “Every day, we prove the value of an inclusive workforce model through our operational success across multiple industries. We show company leaders that if we can do it, so can they.”

This year’s annual forum was titled: NOD at 40: Honoring the Past; Innovating the Future. The winning organizations were recognized before an audience of more than 300 corporate partners, disability rights advocates, and civic leaders in the nation’s capital. The Forum was emceed by Michael Smerconish, veteran political commentator, and the host of programs on both CNN and SiriusXM.

“For the past forty years, the National Organization on Disability has envisioned a world where all people with disabilities enjoy full opportunity for employment, enterprise and earnings and employers know how to make the most of their talents,” said NOD President Carol Glazer. “I congratulate all of this year’s winners for their leadership and commitment to hiring and retaining people with disabilities. Together we can reimagine the future by harnessing the power, creativity, and innovation of disability-inclusive diversity in the workplace, marketplace, and communities across America.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. For more information, visit. www.prideindustries.com

About National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 60 percent of working-age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate, and meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of professional services, Leadership Council and Employment Tracker™ can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.

###