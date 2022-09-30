Societe Generale SFH: Availability of the 2022 Half Year Financial Report

French English

Paris, 30 September 2022

Availability of the Half Year Financial Report of Societe Generale SFH

Societe Generale SFH (“Société de Financement de l’Habitat”, Home Loans SFH) hereby informs the public that the Half Year Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 30 September 2022.

This document, available in French only, is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Societe Generale Home Loans SFH / Regulated information » section of the Societe Generale group’s website ( https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-financial-information/debt-investors ) and on the AMF’s website.



Press contact :

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale SFH

Societe Generale SFH is a specialised credit institution (établissement de crédit spécialisé) having opted for the status of société de financement de l’habitat, incorporated under French law on 21 February 2003 as a société anonyme à conseil d'administration. On 28 March 2011, it was authorised to act as a SFH (Société de Financement de l’Habitat) by the ACPR ( Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution).

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.



Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation; International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.



Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

