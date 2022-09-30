Jostens Selected as University of South Carolina’s Official Ring Program Partner

Minneapolis, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — The Jostens team is thrilled to announce their new partnership with the University of South Carolina, which formally went into effect on July 1st. The university recently launched its Jostens Official Ring Program, and plans to hold its first ring ceremony in late October on the grounds of the Historic Horseshoe.

The Jostens Official Ring Program gives schools the unique opportunity to create artisan ring designs that honor and preserve their most profound values and traditions. This distinguished program allows current students and beloved alumni to commemorate their college experience like never before, celebrate their school’s legacy with confidence and feel connected to their campus for life.

The University of South Carolina’s prestigious Official Ring showcases their distinct seal, which portrays the Goddess of Liberty and the Goddess of Wisdom shaking hands. The top of the ring also features the institution’s Latin motto, which translates to “Learning humanizes character and does not permit it to be cruel.” This exclusive design is sure to fuel school pride and bring immense excitement to campus.

Chris Poitras, the General Manager and Vice President of College and Professional Sports at Jostens, stated “We are honored to partner with such a high profile and inclusive university. Their Official Ring design beautifully expresses what is at the core of UofSC’s campus culture and celebrates the historical importance of the university. Students and alumni will be proud to be a part of this time-honored tradition, carry their ring with them for a lifetime and keep the school’s legacy alive.”

The Jostens team works with over 6,000 colleges each year, providing unparalleled hands-on service and upholding a standard of excellence. They are currently celebrating 125 years of craftsmanship, tradition and pride, and look forward to connecting the university’s diverse student body with this Official Ring Program.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.