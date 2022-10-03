English Finnish

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 3 October 2022 at 9:55 am





Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos/Alectoris AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The transaction concerns the change of ownership in Alectoris AS. After the transaction, Wahlroos doesn’t have controlling interest in Alectoris AS.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20225/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-27

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 570,000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 570,000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030